Apni Party holds meeting

Srinagar: Apni Party on Tuesday held a meeting at its headquarters in Srinagar to assess the public outreach programmes across the Valley of the party workers and functionaries, and to get feedback on the party’s ongoing public outreach programme.
The meeting was presided over by the party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, a press note said.
The prominent party leaders who were present in the meeting included the Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, District President Baramulla, and former legislator Shoaib Lone, State Secretary and District President Badgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, District President Pulwama Gulam Mohammad Mir, District President Ganderbal Javaid Ahmad Mir, Provincial President for the party’s Women’s Wing Dilshada Shaheen, Vice District President Bandipora Farooq Ahmad Rather.