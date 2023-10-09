Apni Party holds meeting in Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 9:Apni Party held a district-level meeting at the party's district office in Anantnag today. The meeting aimed to discuss the party's affairs and public issues in the district.
According to a press note, Abdul Rahim Rather, the party's district president in Anantnag, chaired the meeting, which was attended by the in-charges of constituencies across the district.
"The participants of the meeting had a thorough discussion and exchanged thoughts about certain public issues and grievances in Anantnag district. The leaders also discussed some important party matters," the press note said.
Furthermore, party leaders handed a memorandum addressed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) ManojSinha to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Anantnag. The memorandum contained details about certain public issues in the area, along with a request for the quick resolution of these issues, as added in the press note.
Besides Rather, the prominent party leaders who attended the meeting included Party’s Provincial Secretary Nazir Ahmed WaniDalgami, Vice District President ChoudharyAbHameedChara, District Secretary Tariq Ahmed Shah Veeri, Bashir Ahmed WaniBragmi, BDC Dachnipora, Mohammad YousufWani, Farooq Ahmad Mir, GhulamRasool Mir, and others.