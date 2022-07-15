Apni Party holds party convention at Konibal Pampore | Altaf Bukhari appeals people to vote in assembly elections

Giving the reference to the past, Apni Party President said, “We have seen how the election boycotts have ultimately helped the self-interested politicians who exploited people for their monetary and political gains.”

He further said that when people do not exercise their voting right, they automatically dis-empower themselves by giving free hand to the traditional politicians to manipulate the whole electoral exercise.

“The traditional political parties and the so-called leaders would like you not to vote because they get benefitted by the poll boycotts. Therefore, this time, people must come out to cast their vote in the assembly elections when they are held in near future,” Apni Party President said, and added “to ensure good governance, the participation of the people is of utmost importance.”