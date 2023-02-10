Apni Party holds protests

“Party’s district leaders and senior workers led the sit-in protests at the district headquarters across the J&K. The sit-in protests at multiple places were meant to register a strong objection, on behalf of the party, against the administration’s ongoing demolition drive,” it added.

The press note further said, “Apni Party demands immediate stoppage of the bulldozing drive. The party is not against retrieving large chunks of land occupied by the land mafia, but we demand regularization of the small amount of State/Kacharai land, which has been in possession of common people for decades or in some cases for more than a century.”