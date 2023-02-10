Apni Party holds protests

Srinagar, Feb 10: Apni Party on Friday held sit-in protests —against the ongoing demolition drive by the administration— at the district headquarters across J&K, a press release said.
“Party’s district leaders and senior workers led the sit-in protests at the district headquarters across the J&K. The sit-in protests at multiple places were meant to register a strong objection, on behalf of the party, against the administration’s ongoing demolition drive,” it added.
The press note further said, “Apni Party demands immediate stoppage of the bulldozing drive. The party is not against retrieving large chunks of land occupied by the land mafia, but we demand regularization of the small amount of State/Kacharai land, which has been in possession of common people for decades or in some cases for more than a century.”
In the Valley, the senior party leaders —Usman Majid, Javaid Mustafa Mir, Abdul Majeed Padder, Raja Manzoor, Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, GM Mir, Tariq Ahmad Veeri, and Javaid Ahmad Mir — led the sit-in protests respectively in Bandipora, Badgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Ganderbal, the press note said.