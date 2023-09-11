Apni Party holds public rally in Anantnag | Hold assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir without any further delay : Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari reiterated his demand for the immediate holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said, “I urge New Delhi not to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives. Given the long-standing turmoil and instability in J&K, it is imperative to uphold the constitutional rights of the people to strengthen democracy and democratic values in the region.”

Asking people not to fall prey to the traditional parties, especially those who have dynasties and their leaders, Apni Party president said, “Anantnag district has the distinction of being politically sensitive, as the people of this region have always been vibrant in their political activities. This area has produced a range of political leaders, including several chief ministers for Jammu and Kashmir. However, over the past few years, you have supported leaders who imposed family rule in this region. It is your responsibility to be more cautious this time and not to further encourage dynastic politics.”