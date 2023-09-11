Apni Party holds public rally in Anantnag | Hold assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir without any further delay : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 10 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, today urged the New Delhi to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.
He also appealed the central government to uphold the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including their right to choose their own representatives to serve them. “ his can be done by holding assembly elections here immediately,” Bukhari said.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public rally in Anantnag town in south Kashmir . The rally was thronged by the local residents and party workers, who gave a rousing reception to the party president and his fellow leaders upon their arrival at the venue. The event was organised by the party’s Additional General Secretary, Hilal Ahmad Shah, a press release said.
Altaf Bukhari reiterated his demand for the immediate holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said, “I urge New Delhi not to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives. Given the long-standing turmoil and instability in J&K, it is imperative to uphold the constitutional rights of the people to strengthen democracy and democratic values in the region.”
Asking people not to fall prey to the traditional parties, especially those who have dynasties and their leaders, Apni Party president said, “Anantnag district has the distinction of being politically sensitive, as the people of this region have always been vibrant in their political activities. This area has produced a range of political leaders, including several chief ministers for Jammu and Kashmir. However, over the past few years, you have supported leaders who imposed family rule in this region. It is your responsibility to be more cautious this time and not to further encourage dynastic politics.”
“These political dynasties were responsible for eroding the region's political and constitutional status much before the BJP government finally abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. They have been complacent in harming the interests of this region and its people over the course of years and decades,” he added.
Bukhari promised that the Apni Party, if it gets the public mandate in the upcoming assembly elections to serve the people, would transform J&K’s socio-political and economic scenario for the better.
He said, “Apni Party is committed to protecting the social, political, and economic rights of the people of J&K. We are determined to bring about positive change as we know that the constitution of our country provides people with all the rights and opportunities required to live a dignified and prosperous life.”
“We have a clear vision to implement measures that will bring economic benefits to the people here. We will tackle the rising unemployment by harnessing our region's abundant natural resources and opportunities, thereby paving the path to economic prosperity for our people,’he added.
He promised, “Apni Party's government will ensure the regularisation of thousands of daily wagers working in various government departments; we will restore the centuries-old practice of ‘Darbar Move’; we will revise the New Mining Policy to ensure that local communities retain the rights to extract minerals from water bodies; and we will implement measures to control the sale and distribution of liquor in localities across the Valley.”
Bukhari requested that people contribute their efforts to ensure sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, “Maintaining law and order and fostering peace and harmony are imperative because our interests are at stake. We simply cannot endure any more destruction and bloodshed here. We must protect our young generation and provide them with new hopes and opportunities for a better and prosperous life. Therefore, a peaceful and harmonious environment in Jammu and Kashmir is an absolute necessity, and we must contribute to it.”