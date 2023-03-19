Apni Party holds public rally in Shopian’s Wachi constituency | Altaf Bukhari concerned over surge of social evils in Kashmir

On this, Bukhari assured people that he would do everything to ensure the public issues and grievances are resolved as soon as possible. He said, “We are not in government, thus cannot do much about these issues yet. However, I assure you that I will bring these issues into the notice of the concerned officials for the quick redressal of the problems. And, if we get the public mandate in the upcoming elections, I promise you that we will take a series of initiatives to ensure that all the major issues that the people of Wachi are facing are resolved swiftly.”

He reiterated that Apni Party will continue its efforts to ensure the detainees are out of jail. He said, “As I have said this time and again that Apni Party strongly believes that the young people who are presently behind the bars must be given a chance to restart their normal life. We are committed to pursue the cases of these detainees and try to get them out of jails,”Apni Party President said.