Apni Party holds silent protest against delimitation draft, Hyderpora killings, land laws, 'media censorship'

Srinagar, Dec 29: Altaf Bukhari led J&K Apni Party on Wednesday carried out a silent protest in Srinagar against the recent delimitation draft proposal, clean chit by police to security forces in the November 15 Hyderpora 'encounter', opening of J&K land to non-domiciles and "media censorship".
Bukhari, while leading the protest said that the Delimitation draft proposal adding six seats to Jammu division and only one to Kashmir was "unacceptable".
"The protest is also against settling non-domiciles through backdoor and curbs on media. We aren't against investment, but we won't allow outsiders to settle in J&K, " Bukhari said.
He said that the laws enacted by the LG Manoj Sinha led J&K administration "will be revoked by an elected government later".
The Apni Party chief also rejected the clean chit by the J&K Police's Special Investigation Team to security forces in the Hyderpora encounter in which two civilians were killed.
"We demand killers be brought to book, " Bukhari said.
Reports said that Apni Party also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha over their demands.