Apni Party holds workers' convention at Lammer in Kulgam

According to a press note, the convention was organised by the senior leader and DDC member Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, and the party’s Vice District President Gull Muhammad Tantray. Many party workers from the Kulgam district attended the convention.

On this occasion, the workers and party functionaries raised and discussed some vital party issues and the present political scenario in the district, and it was decided that the leaders and workers will gear up their activities and public outreach to strengthen the party on the grass root level. In view of the forthcoming assembly elections, the party decided to connect with the people of different walks of life to make them aware of the people-friendly policies and agenda of the party.