Apni Party holds workers’ meet in Sopore

Srinagar, Mar 26: Apni Party on Sunday held a workers’ meeting in the Dangerpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore to gauge the present political scenario in the area and to discuss certain party matters, a press release said.
Party’s youth leader Javaid Bhat presided over the meeting, while as Tanveer Fatima, Ghulam Mohammad, Rayees Kallo, Farooq Ahmad, and other party leaders were also present at the venue.
“The meeting was attended by a large number of party workers, who held thorough discussions over certain party affairs and outlined a strategy to strengthen the party further in Sopore,” the press note added.
On this occasion, Javaid Bhat urged young party leaders to be vibrantly active in order to remain in touch with the masses and to make people well aware of the party’s people-friendly agenda and its vision for a better future for Jammu and Kashmir.