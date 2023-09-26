Apni Party leader bereaved

In a condolence message, the party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, extended his heartfelt condolences to Manjit Singh and the other members of the bereaved family. He said, “On the passing of Manjit Singh's beloved father, r Balwant Singh, my thoughts and prayers are with Manjit Ji and his family. May they find the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss, and may the departed soul find eternal peace.” "In this hour of grief and sorrow, Apni Party stands in solidarity with the grief-stricken family," he added.