Apni Party leader bereaved

Srinagar, Sep 26: Apni Party leaders have expressed their grief and sorrow over the passing of the father of the party's senior leader and provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh. The deceased, Balwant Singh, who had been battling a prolonged illness, passed today at his residence in Vijaypur, within Jammu's Samba district, a party statement issued here said.
In a condolence message, the party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, extended his heartfelt condolences to Manjit Singh and the other members of the bereaved family. He said, “On the passing of Manjit Singh's beloved father, r Balwant Singh, my thoughts and prayers are with Manjit Ji and his family. May they find the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss, and may the departed soul find eternal peace.” "In this hour of grief and sorrow, Apni Party stands in solidarity with the grief-stricken family," he added.
Meanwhile, in view of the passing of Manjit Singh's father, the party's Senior Vice President, Ghulam Hassan Mir, presided over a condolence meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar. During this gathering, party leaders shared their sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Also, In the Jammu Party office, a condolence meeting was held to express solidarity with the bereaved family.