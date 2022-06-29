Apni Party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir welcomes Amarnath Yatris at Pahalgam

Srinagar June 29 : Former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary Apni Party Rafi Ahmad Mir Wednesday welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at Pahalgam.
In a statement, Mir applauded the role of civil and police administration in making quality arrangements for the ease of pilgrims. During his visit to Pahalgam, he interacted with the pilgrims and ensured them full support from the locals.
He also urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to make Yatra people-friendly both for the pilgrims and the tourists visiting Pahalgam other than the pilgrims.
Mir said it is a "matter of immense satisfaction and pride that the locals including various trade associations have supplemented the efforts of the administration in making arrangements of the Yatra".
He said that the Yatra was "centuries-old tradition that the locals are an integral part of". Mir was accompanied by Apni Party Block committee members and youth leaders.