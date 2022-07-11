Apni Party leaders condole demise of Syed Tariq Bukhari’s mother-in-law

Srinagar July 11: Apni Party’s senior leaders have expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Irshada Shah, who was the mother-in-law of Syed Tariq Bukhari, the younger brother of Apni Party’s President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.
In their condolence messages, Apni Party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman Parliamentary Committee of the party Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Usman Majid, Vice President Javaid Mustafa Mir, Party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi have expressed their grief over the demise of Irshada Shah, wife of Late Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Hamdani. She left for her heavenly abode in Los Angeles, in the USA on Monday morning.
According to a press note, the AP leaders while offering their condolences to the bereaved family have prayed for the peace of the departed soul.
“Although no words can really help to ease the loss of the bereaved, the AP leaders stand in solidarity with the family of the deceased. May Almighty Allah bless the departed soul and grant her eternal peace and highest place in the Jannah, and give her family enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.” The press release reads