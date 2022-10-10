Apni Party leaders hold meeting in Anantnag, review political situation

Srinagar, Oct 10 : Apni Party on Monday held an extraordinary meeting in south Kashmir’s Anantnag to review the present political scenario in the area and to chalk out the strategy to strengthen the party further at the grass root level.
According to a press release issued here, Party Vice President Usman Majid presided over the meeting, while Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Paddar, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, and others were present in the meeting.
The leaders took stock of the prevailing political situation in south Kashmir. They asked all the district-level leaders and senior workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach. They deemed it necessary that people, especially youth, are well aware of the people-friendly policies and agenda of the party, thus, they urged all the leaders and senior workers to remain in touch with the youth of their respective areas.
On this occasion, Usman Majid said, “People have complete faith in Apni Party’s agenda, and they understand that unlike traditional political parties Apni Party has an unambiguous agenda and policies for Jammu and Kashmir and its people. We do not believe in emotional slogans and political gimmicks; thus, we do not promise the moon and stars. But we are committed to working for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir, and political and economic empowerment of its people.”
He urged party leaders and senior workers to enhance their public outreach in order to make people aware of the clear-cut policies of the party.