Apni Party leaders hold meeting in Anantnag, review political situation

According to a press release issued here, Party Vice President Usman Majid presided over the meeting, while Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Paddar, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, and others were present in the meeting.

The leaders took stock of the prevailing political situation in south Kashmir. They asked all the district-level leaders and senior workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach. They deemed it necessary that people, especially youth, are well aware of the people-friendly policies and agenda of the party, thus, they urged all the leaders and senior workers to remain in touch with the youth of their respective areas.