Apni Party leaders pay condolence visit to bereaved family

Srinagar, Aug 9: Apni Party’s President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, visited the bereaved family of Syed Abdul Rashid Shah, who passed away today. Shah was the father of the Secretary Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah (IAS).
Bukhari was accompanied by other party leaders also. According to a statement Altaf Bukhari and his accompanying leaders met the bereaved family including Syed Abid Rashid Shah at their official residence in Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar and extended their condolences to them.
On this occasion, Bukhari said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Dr Abid Rashid and the other members of the bereaved family. May Almighty Allah give them the strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss, and may Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace. In this time of grief, Apni Party leaders stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” he added.