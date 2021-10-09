Apni Party passes resolution condemning recent civilian killings

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that the resolution was passed at a condolence meeting convened by the party that unanimously denounced the civilian killings and vowed to uphold the flambeau of unity and brotherhood unwaveringly. The resolution was read before the meeting by Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir. Later, a two-minute silence was observed by the participants who prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

The meeting held at the party's central office in Srinagar was attended by Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir and other senior leaders.

The resolution states: “Apni Party unequivocally and unreservedly condemns the civilian killings across Kashmir which is highly regrettable and concerning for all. The recent spate of civilian killings across J&K has shaken the very foundations of the social-fabric which apparently appears to create an atmosphere of fear, distrust and discord among the different communities that have continued to live in harmony for centuries. The primary responsibility of every person in Kashmir, irrespective of his or her religious or ethnic background, is to stand in solidarity with the victims and uphold the essence of our diversity which rests with the responsible sections of our society including the political stakeholders. We are committed to a stand with the people and today we have gathered here to pay our tributes to the victims of recent acts of violence. Our collective resolve is aimed at healing their trauma and to bring them hope. The pluralism of our society is our inheritance and strength. The party strongly condemns the violence in all its forms and manifestations.”

The Apni Party resolved: “We extend our full support to all the minorities who have been living in Kashmir for centuries and have thrived along with the majority community.

The nefarious designs of the mischievous elements will never be allowed to fissure our age-old tradition of brotherhood, harmony and peace. We all will stand united against the forces of evil and barbarism as our heart goes out to the families of victims of violence and we stand with them in this hour of utter grief.

The government holds a major responsibility to ensure that all the civilians feel an atmosphere of security and peace and should act promptly and bring justice and order so that the prevailing sense of panic and fear is overcome.

The Apni Party has constituted committees of senior leaders who should reach out to these families to share their grief and put in efforts to ensure their safety. Apni Party will consider and put in practice every political endeavour to protect and safeguard the syncretic identity of J&K and hold on to the strong bond of communal harmony and brotherhood.

A resolution is hereby adopted by Apni Party wherein we explicitly condemn the acts of civilian killings. We also call for members of civil society to make efforts to assure the families of slain civilians that we shall rise against the divisive forces and together we will tread towards the path of peace. Our party will continue to struggle to have the common man’s voice heard and his rights upheld.”

Addressing the meeting, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said that nothing could compensate for the loss of precious human lives.