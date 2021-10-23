Apni Party pays tribute to S G R Gayoor

Srinagar, Oct 22: Apni Party Friday organised a meeting at its central office in Srinagar where the party leadership commemorated the contributions of Syed Ghulam Rasool Gayoor on his 16th death anniversary.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that the meeting was headed by Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir.
It said that while addressing the gathering, Mir described Gayoor as a great educationist, thinker, politician and poet whose contributions to Kashmir society would always be remembered.
“He was aptly called Saut-e-Kashmir, the voice of Kashmir, as he always raised the concerns of the people. Besides being a literary personality Gayoor Sahab was a prominent social worker and a philanthropist who was always ready to help others,” he said.
Mir said that his killing 16 years ago was tragic that sent shock waves among the social and political circles alike. “However, his rich legacy will never cease to exist,” he said.