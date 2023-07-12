Apni Party pays tributes to 1931 martyrs

Srinagar, July 12: Apni Party has paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931.
In a statement, the party emphasised the significance of this day.
“This historic day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our ancestors, who laid down their lives in the struggle against autocracy. These brave individuals, who tragically fell victim to the bullets on this day some 92 years ago, epitomised the quest for democracy in the region,”the statementsaid.
It added, "Apni Party remains steadfast in upholding the mission of these revered martyrs, ensuring that their fight for the restoration of democracy and democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir continues."