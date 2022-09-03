Apni Party President visits SKIMS

Srinagar, Sep 3: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari Saturday visited Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) to see the ailing political and religious leader Moulvi Abbas Ansari.
The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he had a hemorrhagic stroke and underwent emergency surgery there.
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended his good wishes to Ansari Sahib and prayed for his speedy recovery. Also, expressed his solidarity with his kith and kin in this difficult hour.