Apni Party prioritises reconciliation over confrontation: Altaf Bukhari

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that addressing a public meeting in the SoribalKonibal area of Pampore constituency in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Bukhari urged the government to take necessary steps for reconciliation and foster a peaceful environment in J&K.

Explaining the purpose and policies of Apni Party, he said, “Recognising the vulnerable state of the people of J&K, who have suffered years of bloodshed and turmoil, Apni Party was established to ensure reconciliation, protecting the people from further losses, and making peace and prosperity a reality in this land.”