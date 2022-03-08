Apni Party ray of hope in atmosphere of hopelessness: G H Mir

Jammu, Mar 8:Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir Tuesday said that the Apni Party had emerged as a ray of hope in the atmosphere of hopelessness in J&K.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that addressing party leaders and workers here, Mir said that the Apni Party was founded when there was complete vacuum and an atmosphere of hopelessness in J&K and no one was ready to speak for the people.
He said that in these difficult circumstances, the foundation of the Apni Party was laid and gradually it became a movement towards the development and equality of all regions of J&K.
“Our fight is against the communal violence, and religious and regional bias. The party’s agenda is getting sympathy from all sections of society in all the regions,” Bukhari said.
He appealed to the Centre to restore the statehood to J&K as the people were feeling disempowered and downgraded with the union territory status.
“The government should hold timely assembly elections in J&K as there is a growing feeling of alienation due to the present form of governance. The Centre should address the emotional and sentimental issues of the people by announcing assembly polls and restoring statehood to J&K at the earliuest,” Mir said.
He said that BJP had deprived J&K of the democratic system and handed over J&K’s natural resources to the outsiders.
Apni Party Vice President ChoudharyZulfikar Ali said that the party had become a voice and aspiration of the people of J&K at regional as well as sub-divisional level.