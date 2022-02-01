Apni Party seeks implementation of central OBC reservation quota in J&K

Jammu, Feb 1: Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir Tuesday demanded implementation of the central Other Backward Class (OBC) quota for the upliftment of the people falling in this category in Jammu and Kashmir. A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that addressing an OBC wing leaders and workers meeting which was organised by Apni Party's State OBC Coordinator Madan Lal Chalotra in Jammu, Mir said that the OBC people were not central OBC reservation quota before August 5, 2019 with an excuse by the authorities concerned that the central laws were not application at that time.
“It is unfortunate to note that these people are still deprived of what they deserve in the form of reservation which is being enjoyed all over the country. When other central laws are being implemented in J&K, the delay in implementing central OBC quota in reservation at par with rest of the states is a concern for all of us,” he said. Mir said that the government had constituted a commission on OBC which had yet to submit its report and it was because of delay in submission of the report that the reservation quota was not implemented in J&K.