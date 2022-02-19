Apni Party seeks PM, HM intervention over delimitation commission's draft report on J&K

The plan popularly known as Dixon plan was rejected by India and even by the then prime minister (after 1953, the post was called chief minister) of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah.



Bukhari said he had no hesitation in saying that the report was made keeping in mind the interests of the BJP, ignoring the security of the country as many border constituencies like Suchetgarh either vanished or merged in such a way which triggered resentment among the border population.



I would have no objection if the reports had safeguarded the interests of the country, he said.



Asked if he believed that the report was made at the behest of the RSS as alleged by some parties, he said there are invisible forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir.



Responding to a question about the filing of objections by both NC and BJP to the commission and NC's assertion that it will move to the court against it, he said I am deceiving my people when I say I will go to the court of law because there is no provision to challenge the report. We are challenging this report in the people's court. he said.