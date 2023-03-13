Apni Party shocked over murder of Budgam woman

Srinagar, Mar 13: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Vice President Javaid Mustafa Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, and State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin have expressed grief and shock over the gruesome murder case, in which a young woman was brutally killed in the Ompora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
According to a statement, the party leaders have termed the incident as a gruesome murder.
They said that the details of the murder have sent shock waves throughout the people in the Valley and beyond. The murderer has been so ruthless that he chopped the body of the victim into multiple pieces.
While demanding severe punishment for the murderer, Apni Party leaders have expressed their sympathy with the family of the victim, the press note said.