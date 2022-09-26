Apni Party stands for J&K’s peace, prosperity, development: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. Several political activists from Mehjoor Nagar and Bagh-e-Mehtab areas of the city joined Apni Party.

Bukhari greeted the new entrants into the party fold during the joining event organized at the party office at Sheikh Bagh in Srinagar. In charge of Chanapora Constituency Mohammad Ashraf Dar, and Provincial Convenor for the party’s youth wing Shoaib Dar were also present on the occasion.

The new entrants include Wasim Raja and Mohammad Altaf from Mehjoor Nagar and Riyaz Ahmad Wani (Kaka Ji), and Nisar Ahmad from Housing Colony Bagh-e-Mehtab. They joined the party along with their workers and supporters.