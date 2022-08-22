Apni Party stays away from all-party meeting

Srinagar, Aug 22: Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party stayed away from an all-party meeting underway in Srinagar to discuss the issue of inclusion of non-locals in electoral rolls of Jammu & Kashmir.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that no leader from Apni Party is attending the meeting chaired by NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah to discuss the issue of voting rights to non-locals.
“It is a futile exercise. Why should we attend the meeting? Our party is satisfied with the clarification issued by the government,” a leader of the party, wishing not to be named, told KNO.
It is pertinent to mention that Shiv Sena is also attending the meeting.