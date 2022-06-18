Apni Party to strengthen democratic institutions in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

In this function, advocate Harpreet Singh with many others joined the Apni Party in presence of party president Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders of the Party.

Bukhari said, “Apni Party wants unity of Jammu and Kashmir i.e., regionally, religiously and economically.”

“We will never allow divisive forces to weaken the roots of brotherhood in J&K. Such forces will never succeed in J&K as we have a long history of mutual respect and inter-dependence while maintaining peace in the society,” he said and hoped that the Apni Party leaders would foil all the plans of the anti-social elements and opportunist politicians who wanted to garner support out of division in the society.