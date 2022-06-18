Apni Party to strengthen democratic institutions in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

R S Pura, June 18: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said his party believed in strengthening of democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and restoring the confidence of the people who were feeling alienated with the way bureaucracy was working.
“J&K’s identity is unique in the rest of the country as different regions, religions and communities live in peace here. However, the traditional political parties are trying to widen differences on the basis of regions and religions to get vote bank benefits,” he said while addressing the workers’ convention in RS Pura where thousands of party leaders and workers participated.
Bukhari appreciated the Apni Party leaders particularly women wing provincial secretary and vice president Bar Association R S Pura and advocate Nisha Kumari, who had organized the convention in the border town.
In this function, advocate Harpreet Singh with many others joined the Apni Party in presence of party president Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders of the Party.
Bukhari said, “Apni Party wants unity of Jammu and Kashmir i.e., regionally, religiously and economically.”
“We will never allow divisive forces to weaken the roots of brotherhood in J&K. Such forces will never succeed in J&K as we have a long history of mutual respect and inter-dependence while maintaining peace in the society,” he said and hoped that the Apni Party leaders would foil all the plans of the anti-social elements and opportunist politicians who wanted to garner support out of division in the society.
“Apni Party’s mission is to bring people of different regions, religions, and languages together. We will not allow weakening the strength of J&K. Instead, we will strengthen the erstwhile state with peace, progress, brotherhood, development and employment,” he said.
He said that unless there was no peace, development could not happen and development was meaningless without potential employment opportunities.
Earlier, while addressing the convention, Bukhari said that the assurances were given that the people living along the International Border villages would be provided 5 marla plots in the safer zones to each family living on the border villages. However, this assurance remained unfulfilled.