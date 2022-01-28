Apni Party urges Govt to accept demands of JKRTC employees

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that Mir impressed on the administration to immediately resolve the problems of J&K Road Transport Corporation employees especially with regards to the withholding of their salaries for several months.

He said that the government should release the four months pending salaries in favour of the JKRTC employees without any further delay and ensure that a timely disbursement of salaries takes place in future so as to avoid inconvenience to the workers.