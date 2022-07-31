Apni Party wants to end regional differences, communal hatred in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Hiranagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his party is committed to end regional differences and will bring the two communities close to each other for the unity and prosperity of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Altaf Bukhari was addressing a one day workers’ convention at Hiranagar of Kathua District. The convention was organised by the District President Kathua and Ex-MLA Prem Lal.
He said that the people of both the regions were betrayed and differences were created for one reason or the other to continue the politics of regional divide and to harm communal harmony among Hindus and Muslims by the traditional political parties.
“However, the Apni Party will not allow divisive politics. We will fight for the unity of both the regions so that the people of two communities can be brought together. The BJP and other traditional political parties have spoiled the tradition of brotherhood and regional tolerance. An atmosphere of mistrust has been created by these political parties for their political gains and we will not allow their agenda anymore,” he said.
Apni Party President added that the people are fed-up with the unprecedented unemployment, and sense of insecurity for jobs and land with the inflow of people from outside the Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Art 370 and Art 35A.
“We do not have ample job prospects in private sectors and the majority of youth look for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. The jobs were protected under the special status which has been removed by the BJP to fulfill its political ambition by implementing its 60 years of agenda of ‘Ek Vedhan and Ek Nishan’ with the revocation of Art 370 and Art 35A,” he said.
He said , “I want to send a message from here to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi that on August 5, 2019 that they revoked Art 370 and Art 35A because it was in their agenda for the last 60 years. However, you should know that the people of J&K would get benefits from the special status in the shape of protection to jobs and lands. But the same is not being protected by the present government.”
He added that the people’s aspirations were not considered but the special status was revoked as it suited the BJP. “However, as the matter is before the Supreme Court, we have hopes with the apex court in the interest of the people,” Bukhari said.
He said that the jobs were protected for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir only when the Apni Party raised serious objections against the reservation of class-4th jobs for the educated youth of J&K.
“Our youth is not incompetent. It was after our fight for the rights of the people of J&K the jobs could be protected and reserved for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Apni Party wants to protect the future of the young generation, unity in J&K, communal brotherhood, and protection to the land and natural resources of the erstwhile State,” he said.
Bukhari said that Jammu people voted the BJP to power but it betrayed them in response even after getting 25 seats in the then Jammu and Kashmir’s Legislative Assembly. Yet the BJP underestimates the intelligence and competence of the youth by reserving class-4th jobs for them.
“It seems the BJP has compromised everything which belongs to Jammu as well as Kashmir for the sake of power. The politics of divide and rule will not be allowed and Apni Party’s cadre will fight it back for the equitable rights of both the Regions,” he said and asked the BJP that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not incapable but they are intelligent and competent.
He said that the Jammu people have understood the divisive politics of BJP and other traditional political parties and therefore, thousands of people from different segments of life have joined Apni Party.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir had decided its future with India being a democratic country in 1947 and till date the people are getting bullets on their chests in RS Pura, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Gurez, and Uri.
“No one else knows patriotism than the people of Jammu and Kashmir as we border Pakistan and China. Our people are getting bullets on their chests from the last seven decades,” he added while launching an attack on the BJP and traditional political parties.