Apni Party wants to end regional differences, communal hatred in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Hiranagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his party is committed to end regional differences and will bring the two communities close to each other for the unity and prosperity of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Bukhari was addressing a one day workers’ convention at Hiranagar of Kathua District. The convention was organised by the District President Kathua and Ex-MLA Prem Lal.

He said that the people of both the regions were betrayed and differences were created for one reason or the other to continue the politics of regional divide and to harm communal harmony among Hindus and Muslims by the traditional political parties.

“However, the Apni Party will not allow divisive politics. We will fight for the unity of both the regions so that the people of two communities can be brought together. The BJP and other traditional political parties have spoiled the tradition of brotherhood and regional tolerance. An atmosphere of mistrust has been created by these political parties for their political gains and we will not allow their agenda anymore,” he said.