Apni Party welcomes  delegates of G20 meet

Srinagar, May 22: Apni Party on Monday said that the ongoing G20 summit in Kashmir holds immense significance because of its potential to fetch investments to unlock the tourism industry’s abundant potential in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the grand event has enabled J&K people a chance to exhibit their cultural richness and beautiful natural resources to the world.
A party statement said, "It is a moment of pride and honour for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to host the third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. This occasion has provided us with a chance to showcase our tourism potential in terms of our natural resources, rich culture, and art to the outside world. Since this meeting of the high-profile international delegates from the G20 member countries is revolving around tourism-related matters, it provided us with a valuable opportunity to show the world that this blessed land has enough potential to be unlocked for the economic growth of this region."
"Apni Party welcomes the delegates from the G20 member countries and applauds the Union Government, LG Administration, and the local stakeholders to ensure such a grand event, which is full of potential, is held in Jammu and Kashmir, where people have suffered huge economic losses and the loss of lives due to the prolonged conflict over the past more than thirty years. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are in dire need of some solace in terms of employment opportunities and economic growth here. The future of our young generation is at stake because of growing unemployment and the lack of opportunities. Therefore, we must strive for opportunities that can pave the way for outside investments so that we will be able to ensure infrastructural development here which will enable us to unlock the potential of our natural resources. In this context, the G20 summit in Srinagar sparks the hope," the statement added.