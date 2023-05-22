Apni Party welcomes  delegates of G20 meet

"Apni Party welcomes the delegates from the G20 member countries and applauds the Union Government, LG Administration, and the local stakeholders to ensure such a grand event, which is full of potential, is held in Jammu and Kashmir, where people have suffered huge economic losses and the loss of lives due to the prolonged conflict over the past more than thirty years. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are in dire need of some solace in terms of employment opportunities and economic growth here. The future of our young generation is at stake because of growing unemployment and the lack of opportunities. Therefore, we must strive for opportunities that can pave the way for outside investments so that we will be able to ensure infrastructural development here which will enable us to unlock the potential of our natural resources. In this context, the G20 summit in Srinagar sparks the hope," the statement added.