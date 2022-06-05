Apni Party will be fortunate if Azad joins us: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: President of the Apni Party Syed Altaf Bukhari today said that his party will be fortunate if Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress Party leader, joins it.
Bukhari was responding to the media persons to a question on the sideline of a function at the Apni Party office in Gandhi Nagar.
“Azad sahab is a towering leader and it would be fortune for a political party like ours,” he responded to the question again. On a question on the killing in Kashmir, he said that the killings in Kashmir are really very unfortunate. It is not only the failure of the system but of the people as well “if we fail to stop it.”
“It is not that to which community or region he/she belongs to but it is the murder of humanity. We strongly condemn it and we will do whatever we can do for them. However, it is the responsibility of the government to provide full proof security to them,” he added. He said that everyone’s life is equally in danger in Kashmir. However, minorities have been targeted for the last over three months.
Meanwhile, he said that “Amarnath Yatra is a very old pilgrimage which continued even when militancy was at peak." He said that the yatra would never be targeted. He hoped that the government would have made all possible arrangements.
Besides, he expressed his concern over the taking over of the natural resources and business by the outsiders from the locals of Jammu.
The emerging situation has given rise to the feeling of insecurity and alienation among the people, Altaf Bukhari said. Bukhari was addressing a joining programme at the Party Office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu in which a Congress Party leader, Bhagat Ram and his supporters.
“The people of J&K were in distress and they had no ray of hope following the scrapping of Article 370 and downgrading of the 200 year old Statehood into a Union Territory. In such a distressful situation, the Apni Party was founded in view of apprehensions among the people that the outsiders will grab their jobs and land,” he said.