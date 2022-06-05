Apni Party will be fortunate if Azad joins us: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: President of the Apni Party Syed Altaf Bukhari today said that his party will be fortunate if Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress Party leader, joins it.

Bukhari was responding to the media persons to a question on the sideline of a function at the Apni Party office in Gandhi Nagar.

“Azad sahab is a towering leader and it would be fortune for a political party like ours,” he responded to the question again. On a question on the killing in Kashmir, he said that the killings in Kashmir are really very unfortunate. It is not only the failure of the system but of the people as well “if we fail to stop it.”