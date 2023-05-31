Apni Party will pave way for political empowerment of people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, May 31: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that his party will pave way for economic and political empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. A group of DDC members, and political activists, mostly from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, joined Apni Party in his presence.
The new entrants included DDC member Awantipora Meema , DDC member Pampore Tazeema , District President PDP Zakir Hussain, Sarpanch Pinglena Omkar Nath Razdan, Zahoor Ahmad Sofi (PDD), DDC member Achagoza Mansha , and others.
Bukhari, warmly welcomed them into the party fold and assured them that the party would offer them abundant opportunities to serve the people in their respective areas. He said, "I extend a warm and wholehearted welcome to each and every one of you joining the Apni Party. I assure you that this party will never disappoint you, but instead, it will provide you ample opportunities to serve the people more effectively in your respective areas.”
Bukhari added that Apni Party’s primary goal is to serve the people, regardless of their caste, creed, political ideologies, regional backgrounds, or religious affiliations. “And, it is this clear and inclusive agenda that attracts individuals from diverse backgrounds, including seasoned politicians and political activists, from every corner of Jammu and Kashmir towards the Apni Party,”he said.