Apni Party will safeguard ST community’s interests : Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: President J&K Apni Party Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday reiterated party’s resolve in protecting the interests of the members of Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.
He stated that Apni Party will put an end to divisive politics. Bukhari urged the activists hailing from ST community to bolden their voice by supporting Apni Party for a cause.
It is evident from the track record of traditional political parties that they have only exploited people with emotive slogans, remarked Bukhari.
Taking a dig at NC and PDP he said that they have failed public trust by indulging in politics of corruption and favouritism, while as the people continued to suffer as they neglected them after securing votes.
“Apni Party is committed for equitable development of all the regions of J&K and the ST community without any discrimination. Political parties like Congress, National Conference, PDP and BJP have misled the people without any mercy,” the Apni Party President said.
He said that the people trusted and waited for decades that the assurances of these political parties will become reality but today seeing the political alienation people feel, it is loud and clear that the traditional political parties have lost ground.
He appealed the people to take up the baton of politics of transparency and honesty and also urged the new entrants to work for the welfare of downtrodden and the destitute.
Manjit Singh, former Minister and Provincial President Jammu said that for years, the ST community had faced neglect as the successive parties failed to deliver on their promise.
“If we talk of roads, electricity and drinking water facilities, the villages inhabited by ST community are facing multiple problems,”he said. Singh said that no political leader voiced their concern and it is Apni Party that will give a lead role to members of ST community.
He further said that Apni Party has emerged as a ray of hope among the members of ST community and the general masses and the party will put an end to the discrimination they have faced since years.
Our idea of politics is based on spreading awareness among the masses about their rights and privileges, we will not allow the divisive political forces to succeed, remarked Manjit Singh.