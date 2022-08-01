Apni Party will safeguard ST community’s interests : Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: President J&K Apni Party Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday reiterated party’s resolve in protecting the interests of the members of Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.

He stated that Apni Party will put an end to divisive politics. Bukhari urged the activists hailing from ST community to bolden their voice by supporting Apni Party for a cause.

It is evident from the track record of traditional political parties that they have only exploited people with emotive slogans, remarked Bukhari.

Taking a dig at NC and PDP he said that they have failed public trust by indulging in politics of corruption and favouritism, while as the people continued to suffer as they neglected them after securing votes.