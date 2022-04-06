Apni Party witnesses major joining at Dhara Harwan

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Mattu impressed upon them to work diligently for the welfare of common masses and put forth unstinted efforts for the redressal of public grievances.

Mattu said that the recent two months have been really fruitful for the entire party as “we successfully annexed large number of people into the Apni Party fold.” He also said that the ideology of Apni Party and it's goal towards development is the key which has brought people together on this platform.