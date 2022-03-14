Apni Party working to fulfill commitments made with people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 14: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that Apni Party does not rely on deceptive politics but had been working on the fulfillment of its commitments made with the people.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that welcoming new entrants into the party-fold, Bukhari said that the people of J&K always expected politics of truthfulness from their representatives.
“Our efforts are in that direction and we will surely live up to their expectations through our hard work, sincerity, and dedication towards the public welfare,” Bukhari said.
He said that the party was an inimitable political platform that was open to everyone who wishes to serve the people of J&K.
“Unlike other traditional political parties of J&K that have been viciously plagued with family hegemony and abominable nepotism, Apni Party is free from such vices and has always put its efforts to raise the pressing concerns of the people,” he said.
Bukhari said that Apni Party is committed to working for equitable development of J&K and would take all measures to ensure the welfare of the people.