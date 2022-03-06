Apni Party’s agenda has Jammu's acceptance: Bukhari

Kathua, Mar 6: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday said that his party’s agenda had got acceptance in Jammu because people were fed-up with the divisive politics of the traditional political parties.
Speaking at a public meeting at Nagri, Kathua, Bukhari said, “It is due to the policies of the Apni Party that the people have accepted the party in Jammu despite presence and strong roots of traditional political parties. It is happening because the Apni Party believes in unity and speaks about the issues being confronted by the common masses. Such issues are hardly addressed by the traditional political parties. These political parties always tried to gain public support with their policy of dividing public opinion with their divisive ideology.”
He said that the Apni Party speaks about the unity, employment, and reservation for local unemployed youth in industrial sector, ending monopoly of outsiders on J&K’s resources, ending drug addiction and smuggling and equitable development of all the regions without discrimination. “Apni Party represents all sections of society equally, particularly the marginalised section of society who remained neglected with regard to development in the last seventy years. It is this policy which has attracted the people towards Apni Party and this stand is unlike traditional political parties,” Bukhari said.