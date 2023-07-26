Apni Party’s Chanapora cadre gets a boost’

Srinagar, July 26: A prominent social activist Tariq Bakhshi, along with hundreds of his supporters from Srinagar’s Chanapora constituency joined Apni Party during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday, a press release said.
Party’s senior leaders extended a warm welcome to the new members. On this occasion, party's Vice president Usman Majid, while speaking to the joinees, said, “I wholeheartedly welcome you into the party fold, and I am sure that your joining will further strengthen the party's presence in your constituency.”