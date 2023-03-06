Apni Party’s Presidential Election | Altaf Bukhari files his nomination papers

Pertinently, Bukhari is the founder-president of the party, which was established in March 2020. His present tenure as party president is ending on March 8.

According to a press note, Bukhari filed his nomination papers — as the nominee of Apni Party’s next president — before the Returning Officer Usman Majid and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Noor Mohammad Sheikh today at the Party headquarters in Srinagar. He was accompanied by the party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, and Senior leaders and Chairman DDC Srinagar Aftab Ahmad Malik, Provincial President for the party’s Women Wing Dilshada Shaheen, Provincial president of the party’s Youth Wing Khalid Rathore, Constituency In charge, Pulwama, Dr Mir Sami Ullah, and others.