Apni Party’s public outreach in Uri

It added that the campaign is aimed at establishing a strong bond between the party leaders, cadre, and the local masses. Party’s constituency in charge Choudhary Mushtaq on Monday led a delegation to visit Dardkote, Khacha Dari Zehanpora, and Ijara areas of the constituency. During the visit, he engaged with the residents, holding meaningful discussions on a range of pertinent issues. The delegation comprised esteemed party leaders, including Syed Mehmood Bukhari and Syed Najeeb Naqvi, who joined Choudhary Mushtaq in this important visit. “The leaders interacted with the people, diligently identifying and understanding their public issues and grievances. They assured the local residents that these concerns would be promptly communicated to the relevant officials for necessary attention and resolution,” the press note said.