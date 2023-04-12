Apni Party's ultimate goal J&K’s peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 12: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that his party is dedicated to serve the people and strive for permanent peace and enduring prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note Bukhari was addressing a party function here. Former Congress leader and Chairman BDC Pulwama Umar Jan and his supporters joined Apni Party today besides others at the function.
While welcoming the new entrants into his party, Bukhari said, “I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you into Apni Party. Since our focus is to serve the people and strive towards peace and prosperity for this land, I assure you that this platform will provide the perfect opportunity to you to serve the people in your respective areas.”
He added that the increasing number of political leaders and workers joining his party is a testament to their belief in our agenda and policies. “We consider experienced political workers and activists to be our valuable assets, as they possess the skills and knowledge necessary to implement our people-friendly agenda effectively. Their dedication and expertise will undoubtedly aid us in achieving our goals and serving the people better,” Apni Party President said.