Apni Party's ultimate goal J&K’s peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note Bukhari was addressing a party function here. Former Congress leader and Chairman BDC Pulwama Umar Jan and his supporters joined Apni Party today besides others at the function.

While welcoming the new entrants into his party, Bukhari said, “I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you into Apni Party. Since our focus is to serve the people and strive towards peace and prosperity for this land, I assure you that this platform will provide the perfect opportunity to you to serve the people in your respective areas.”