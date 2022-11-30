Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda gaining public support: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 30:Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that his party’s unambiguous agenda and people-friendly policies are gaining public support with every passing day.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here today. National Conference (NC) leader from South Kashmir’s Dachipora Anantnag Bashir Ahmad Khan, who is also BDC Dachnipora, on Wednesday joined Apni Party during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
On this occasion, while welcoming Khan into the Apni Party Bukhari said, “I sincerely welcome you into the Apni Party and assure you that the entire leadership will be behind you when you will be out there to serve the people in your area.”Headde d, “We are here to serve J&K people, who have been grappling with an unconducive environment caused by the protracted turmoil. We are committed to striving for the peace, prosperity and development of J&K, and the political and economic empowerment of its people.”
Apni Party President further said, “I feel enthusiastic to see that people, especially the prominent political leaders, and workers from across the J&K are joining our hands. This indicates that people trust the Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda and people-friendly policies. ”