Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda gaining public support: Altaf Bukhari

On this occasion, while welcoming Khan into the Apni Party Bukhari said, “I sincerely welcome you into the Apni Party and assure you that the entire leadership will be behind you when you will be out there to serve the people in your area.”Headde d, “We are here to serve J&K people, who have been grappling with an unconducive environment caused by the protracted turmoil. We are committed to striving for the peace, prosperity and development of J&K, and the political and economic empowerment of its people.”

Apni Party President further said, “I feel enthusiastic to see that people, especially the prominent political leaders, and workers from across the J&K are joining our hands. This indicates that people trust the Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda and people-friendly policies. ”