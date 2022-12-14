Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda has gained public acceptance: Altaf Bukhari

On this occasion, Bukhari expressed his pleasure over Shah’s joining into the party. He said, “It is a great pleasure to greet people like Shabir Ahmad Shah into Apni Party. He is a well-known personality and people respect him for his helping behavior, and I am sure that after joining Apni Party he will be more active in terms of serving his people. Also, his presence in the party will strengthen our cadre in Wagoora further. I would like to advise him to start his political activities and public outreach in order to get connected with his people to work for their interests.”

He expressed his satisfaction over the joining of new members into the party fold from across J&K. He said, “Apni Party has the distinction of being the only party in J&K that gained public acceptance in the shortest period of time after it was established. The way people, mostly reputed political leaders and activists, from each and every corner of J&K have been joining our hands for past more than two years indicates that people trust our clear-cut agenda and policies.”