Apple burglars on prowl in south Kashmir

Over the last 36 hours, the burglars struck at least three apple orchards in Kachdoora and Zainpora villages of Shopian district and took away around 560 apple boxes.

The harvested crop was kept within the orchards, sprawling over several kanal in these villages.

On Saturday night, burglars stole at least 110 apple boxes from the apple farm of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh in Kachdoora village.

Similarly, on Friday night, burglars took away 350 apple crates from an apple farm in the Zainpora area of the district.