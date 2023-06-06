Applicants seek posting of new CTP

"Ex-chief town planner retired in March since then they have not posted full-fledged CTP as a result of which over 100 applications for NOCs are pending at the office," said a delegation of applicants led by Altaf Ahmad Tramboo. .

They said that applicants are badly suffering as the construction season, which is limited, will end soon . "We could not start construction if they don't get the requisite building permission to carry on the construction works," they said.