Applicants seek posting of new CTP

Srinagar, June 6: Applicants whose building permission cases are pending for want of NOCs from last over a month, have sought the posting of Chief Town Planner (CTP Kashmir).
"Ex-chief town planner retired in March since then they have not posted full-fledged CTP as a result of which over 100 applications for NOCs are pending at the office," said a delegation of applicants led by Altaf Ahmad Tramboo. .
They said that applicants are badly suffering as the construction season, which is limited, will end soon . "We could not start construction if they don't get the requisite building permission to carry on the construction works," they said.
The delegation said that "Ironically, the new CTP hasn't been posted despite the passing of over a month. As a result, many NOCs of applicants in the jurisdiction of LCMA are pending. We appeal to the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to post a new CTP at the earliest to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases," they said.