Application fee for night parking of helicopters at Srinagar airport reduced by half

Srinagar Apr 1: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Friday announced reduction in the application fees for night parking of helicopters at the airport by half in a bid to encourage tourist charter flights.
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh confirmed that they have reduced the application fees for night parking of helicopters by 50%.
He said the helicopter operators will have to pay Rs 50,000 besides taxes alongwith the application for night parking permission.
"We are sure that this huge reduction will encourage the tourist charter flights in our beautiful valley, " he said.