Appoint technocrat MD of PDD Corporations: JKEEGA to LG, Principal Secy

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) on Thursday urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Nitishwar Kumar to appoint a technocrat as the Managing Director of Power Development Department (PDD) Corporations.
JKEEGA, in a meeting of its Executive Council members held under the chairmanship of its president Sachin Tickoo, appealed to the LG and PDD Principal Secretary that the senior most Chief Engineer, having experience of more than three years as Chief Engineer and having cumulative gazetted service of more than 25 years’ service should be assigned the charge of the position of the Managing Director JKPTCL and KPDCL in the order of the precedence and also on the basis of seniority in order to improve the financial health of the Corporations and also to improve their overall working.
The participants noted it was important that the position of the Managing Director being gazetted cadre post of PDD should not be diverted to any other feeding cadre of administrative service.
“This takes reference to the fact that the minutes of the meeting held on the recruitment rules for appointment to the post of Managing Director had also recommended the same,” they stated.
Executive Council members attended the meeting while general secretary Peerazada Hidayatullah also joined via online mode from Srinagar.
The participants appreciated the remarkable work done by the PDD employees to manage reliable and quality power supply during summer season in Jammu and previously during winter season in Kashmir province despite all odds and constraints under the overall supervision of Principal Secretary PDD.
The participants recalled the hour-long meeting held with Principal Secretary PDD in Raj Bhawan Jammu on August 6, 2022, wherein JKEEGA had briefed about the scores of vacancies, lying vacant at various levels in the organization. The Association had brought to fore and expressed hope that the scores of posts at all levels from Junior Engineer to Managing Director level, lying vacant would be expeditiously filled so that not only the promotional opportunities could be provided to the incumbents but the revenue realization would also improve remarkably.
The members hoped that the administration would resolve all the burning issues of the graduate engineering fraternity at an earliest so that a renewed zeal was infused among the fraternity.