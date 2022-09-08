Appoint technocrat MD of PDD Corporations: JKEEGA to LG, Principal Secy

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) on Thursday urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Nitishwar Kumar to appoint a technocrat as the Managing Director of Power Development Department (PDD) Corporations.

JKEEGA, in a meeting of its Executive Council members held under the chairmanship of its president Sachin Tickoo, appealed to the LG and PDD Principal Secretary that the senior most Chief Engineer, having experience of more than three years as Chief Engineer and having cumulative gazetted service of more than 25 years’ service should be assigned the charge of the position of the Managing Director JKPTCL and KPDCL in the order of the precedence and also on the basis of seniority in order to improve the financial health of the Corporations and also to improve their overall working.

The participants noted it was important that the position of the Managing Director being gazetted cadre post of PDD should not be diverted to any other feeding cadre of administrative service.