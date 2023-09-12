Appointment as range officers | HC asks JKPSC to recommend 7 ‘meritorious’ candidates

In its verdict, a division bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Rahul Bharti observed that “Mount Everest, standing at the height of 29030 ft., with a claim of being the highest point on Earth, succumbed to ascent by 6 ft. tall Sir Edmund Hillary in May, 1953 and 5 ft. tall Junko Ishibashi in May, 1975 making them first man and woman to be at the peak of the Mt. Everest to be followed in their footsteps by many men and women to scale the peak”.

As the long height, the court said, was not an advantage for Hillary, so was the short height not a handicap for Ishibashi to conquer the Everest.

“However, given to the then Govt of Jammu & Kashmir and also for the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, seven (7) female candidates, found short in height by two or three inches but otherwise found meritorious to be in final select list, are not to be reckoned height fit to be Range Officer Grade-I in the J&K Forest (Gazetted) Service.”