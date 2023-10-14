Appointment of outstanding sportspersons | Panel to scrutinise applications received; form select list

The panel will have Secretary Department of Youth Services & Sports as its chairperson while its other members will include Director General (Codes), Finance Department; Director, Department of Youth Services and Sports; Additional Secretary (Services), General Administration Department; Additional Secretary Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary, J&K Sports Council. As per the terms of reference, the Committee will scrutinize the application forms received in the Youth Services and Sports Department in pursuance to the advertisement issued for inviting applications for appointment of outstanding Sports Persons and prepare the select list or merit list strictly as per the provisions of S.O 12 of 2022 read with S.O 412 of 2023.