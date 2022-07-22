Appointment of President District Consumer Redressal Commission Srinagar

Srinagar, July 22: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday asked the Selection Committee to consider representation of Abdul Rashid Malik, the incumbent Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama, regarding his candidature for appointment as President of the District Consumer Redressal Commission, Srinagar.
Malik through senior counsel M Y Bhat in his plea before the court had alleged that his candidature was not considered by the Selection Committee in accordance with Rule 6 of the Consumer Protection Procedure (Qualification for Appointment, Method of Recruitment, Procedure of Appointment, Term of Office, Resignation and Removal of the President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2020.
Advocate Salih Peerzada, on behalf of Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who has been appointed as the president of District Consumer Redressal Commission Srinagar, submitted that Malik has already been appointed as President of the Commission at Baramulla and, as such, his petition was not maintainable.
Senior advocate M. Y. Bhat drew attention of the court to Malik’s representation addressed to the Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), J&K Government, whereby he has raised his grievance that his candidature has not been considered. He submitted that Malik would feel satisfied if the matter was disposed of with the direction to the Secretary, FCS&CA, to consider his representation within a time bound period.
“In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we need not to go into the respective submissions made by the parties and with the consent of the parties dispose of the writ petition with the direction to the Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, who is the convener of the Selection Committee, to place the representation of the petitioner (Malik) before the Selection Committee forthwith,” a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar said. The Selection Committee, the court said, on verification of the facts from the record, will consider the same and pass appropriate orders preferably within a period of two weeks from the date the representation is placed before it. “It is made clear that till any decision on the said representation is made, appointment to the post of President of the Commission at Srinagar, shall remain in abeyance,” the court said and disposed of the plea.