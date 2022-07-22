Appointment of President District Consumer Redressal Commission Srinagar

Senior advocate M. Y. Bhat drew attention of the court to Malik’s representation addressed to the Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), J&K Government, whereby he has raised his grievance that his candidature has not been considered. He submitted that Malik would feel satisfied if the matter was disposed of with the direction to the Secretary, FCS&CA, to consider his representation within a time bound period.

“In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we need not to go into the respective submissions made by the parties and with the consent of the parties dispose of the writ petition with the direction to the Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, who is the convener of the Selection Committee, to place the representation of the petitioner (Malik) before the Selection Committee forthwith,” a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar said. The Selection Committee, the court said, on verification of the facts from the record, will consider the same and pass appropriate orders preferably within a period of two weeks from the date the representation is placed before it. “It is made clear that till any decision on the said representation is made, appointment to the post of President of the Commission at Srinagar, shall remain in abeyance,” the court said and disposed of the plea.