April 18,19 traffic dry days on Srinagar-Ladakh road: Official

Srinagar, Apr 19: Traffic Police on Wednesday said that April 18 and 19 are traffic dry days on Srinagar-Ladakh road and urged people to avoid travel on the road owing to repetitive snow avalanches.
SSP traffic rural, Ravindar Pal Singh issued an advisory for the motorists travelling on Srinagar-Sonamarg- Gumri road.
"In view of widening of SSG road owing to repetitive huge avalanches along Sonamarg-Minimarg stretch, 18th & 19th of April, 2023 would be Traffic Dry Day on Srinagar-Ladakh road, " the advisory said.
"As such all Ladakh/Sonamarg bound motorists are informed through the medium of this advisory that they shall avoid travel towards Sonamarg/Ladakh on the dates designated as Traffic Day Days, "it said.