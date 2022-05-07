APSCC, BMSCL delegations call on LG Sinha

The members of the delegation while meeting the Lieutenant Governor apprised him about various concerning issues of the Sikh community, particularly the promotion of Punjabi language in the UT, filling up of vacancies of Punjabi language teachers in colleges and schools, besides highlighting demand of the community for representation in the Legislative Assembly.

The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured that all their genuine issues will be looked into meticulously. He further observed that the UT government is committed to continuously working for safeguarding the interests of all sections of the society to ensure equitable development of the people of all regions.