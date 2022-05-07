APSCC, BMSCL delegations call on LG Sinha

Srinagar, May 7 : All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) led by its Chairman, S Jagmohan Singh Raina called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.
The members of the delegation while meeting the Lieutenant Governor apprised him about various concerning issues of the Sikh community, particularly the promotion of Punjabi language in the UT, filling up of vacancies of Punjabi language teachers in colleges and schools, besides highlighting demand of the community for representation in the Legislative Assembly.
The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured that all their genuine issues will be looked into meticulously. He further observed that the UT government is committed to continuously working for safeguarding the interests of all sections of the society to ensure equitable development of the people of all regions.
Later, a delegation led by Umesh Pochappan, Ex Governing Body Member, National Fisheries Development Board also met the Lt Governor and discussed various matters related to Fisheries sector of Jammu Kashmir.
Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Chairman of Bharthiya JKL Machuwara Samudaay Cooperative Ltd and Arif Ahmad Dar were also present in the meeting.
The delegation discussed the future plan and projects of the cooperative which was recently approved by the Central government for the development of fisheries sector in Jammu Kashmir and for the upliftment of fishermen.
The Lt Governor congratulated the members of the delegation for the upcoming inauguration of Bharthiya JKL Machuwara Samudaay Cooperative Ltd. He also assured all support for the development of this unique cooperative set up.